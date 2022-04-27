Analysts Anticipate Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia Oyj.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.