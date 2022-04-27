Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on OESX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OESX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.