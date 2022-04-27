Analysts Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Southern Copper posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.