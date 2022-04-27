Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $6.04. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $19.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $26.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $16.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 368,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

