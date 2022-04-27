Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Twitter posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Twitter by 122.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,215,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,905,637. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

