Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 251.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,073.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 116,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $515,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

