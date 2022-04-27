Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will report sales of $426.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.61 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $398.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,294,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 470,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.