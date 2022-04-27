Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HST traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,130,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

