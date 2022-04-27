Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $0.10. JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

JBLU stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

