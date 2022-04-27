Analysts Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,931. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Li Auto by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

