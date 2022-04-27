Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $597.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.68 million and the highest is $643.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $266.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 4.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 99,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

