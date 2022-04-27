Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $85.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $337.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.90 million to $352.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 412,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

