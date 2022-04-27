Analysts Expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) to announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Office Properties Income Trust posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,294.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

