Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.26. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. 428,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,222. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -86.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

