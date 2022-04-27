Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.07. 1,308,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,539. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 139,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

