Analysts Expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Analysts expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.80 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $156.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

SLGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

SLGC stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

