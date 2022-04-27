Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.