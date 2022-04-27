Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CU. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.89.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.17. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$39.80. The stock has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

