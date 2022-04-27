Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Capital (FCAP)

First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – First Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/3/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.18. First Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of -0.01.

Get First Capital Inc alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.