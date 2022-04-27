Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

4/7/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

