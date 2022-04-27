Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/27/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “
- 4/11/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/3/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
