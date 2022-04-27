Analysts Set Expectations for Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.