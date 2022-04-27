Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $179.00.

4/21/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $187.00 to $212.00.

4/20/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $210.00.

4/14/2022 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

3/25/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $200.00.

3/24/2022 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,309. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

Get M&T Bank Co alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.