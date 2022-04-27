Analyzing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Materialise and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 1 3 0 2.75 Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50

Materialise currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.82%. Asana has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 113.96%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Materialise.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 6.38% 6.74% 3.37% Asana -76.19% -158.77% -37.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Materialise and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $232.69 million 4.06 $14.90 million $0.25 69.76 Asana $378.44 million 14.43 -$288.34 million ($1.62) -17.81

Materialise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Materialise has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Materialise beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

