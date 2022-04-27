Analyzing Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Draganfly alerts:

0.8% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Draganfly and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 AeroVironment 0 4 2 0 2.33

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $86.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Draganfly.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and AeroVironment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 32.89 -$12.93 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.30 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,798.73

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Draganfly on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.