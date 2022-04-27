Analyzing EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A -15.33% ATRenew N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for EVgo and ATRenew, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 5 5 0 2.36 ATRenew 0 0 2 0 3.00

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%. ATRenew has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 719.28%. Given ATRenew’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATRenew is more favorable than EVgo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and ATRenew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 116.37 -$5.91 million N/A N/A ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.50 -$128.13 million N/A N/A

EVgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATRenew.

Summary

ATRenew beats EVgo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About ATRenew (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

