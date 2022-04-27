Analyzing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. German American Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for German American Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 36.61% 13.02% 1.55% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $229.84 million 4.57 $84.14 million $3.18 11.23 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats German American Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 77 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties; and 14 counties in Kentucky. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Sberbank of Russia (Get Rating)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

