Analyzing Isoray (NYSE:ISR) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22% Isoray -52.88% -8.51% -8.14%

This table compares Stryker and Isoray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.51 $1.99 billion $5.21 47.88 Isoray $10.05 million 4.40 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -6.22

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Isoray. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stryker and Isoray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 15 0 2.64 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $293.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Stryker’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Isoray.

Summary

Stryker beats Isoray on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

