Analyzing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Texas Community Bancshares and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and WVS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.59 $520,000.00 N/A N/A WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.59 $1.30 million N/A N/A

WVS Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 4.23% 1.13% 0.15% WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33%

Summary

WVS Financial beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About WVS Financial (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. Its loan products include single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, personal loans, and education loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and land acquisition and development loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

