Analyzing U.S. Energy (USEG) and Its Peers

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare U.S. Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2220 10951 15742 620 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given U.S. Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -10.32 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.99 billion $558.24 million 2.66

U.S. Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. U.S. Energy pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 183.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Summary

U.S. Energy peers beat U.S. Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

