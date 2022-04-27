Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 941.4% in April

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 941.4% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ANGPY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. 36,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,002. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

