Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.12) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 181.42 ($2.31) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £387.84 million and a PE ratio of -100.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.82.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
