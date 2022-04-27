Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.
NLY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
NYSE NLY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.