Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

