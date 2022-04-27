ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.61 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.02 and a 200-day moving average of $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.
ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
