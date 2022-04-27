ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.61 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.02 and a 200-day moving average of $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

