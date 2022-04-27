Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $502.31 on Wednesday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.71.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.64.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Anthem by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.