Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $502.31 on Wednesday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.71.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.64.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Anthem by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
