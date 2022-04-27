APA (APA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect APA to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,170,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in APA by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

