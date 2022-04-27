APA Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

APA stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

