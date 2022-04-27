Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock worth $1,977,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

