APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APG stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

