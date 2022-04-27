Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 444,850 shares of company stock worth $23,982,184. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Appian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Appian by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

