Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Critical Contrast

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Applied Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Materials and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 15 0 2.65 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $169.96, suggesting a potential upside of 56.04%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.17 $5.89 billion $7.19 15.15 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.18 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -9.33

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85% LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats LightPath Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through distributors and catalogs in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.