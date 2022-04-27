AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Up 20,075.0% in April

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a growth of 20,075.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,084,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWRM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 11,899,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,829,860. AppSwarm has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
AppSwarm Company Profile (Get Rating)
