Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,809. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,618,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.