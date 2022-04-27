Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 90,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,621. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.57.

About Aravive (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.