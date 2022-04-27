ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About ARC Document Solutions (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

