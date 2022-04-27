Arch Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.1% per year over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $25.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

ARCH traded up $11.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.01. 6,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,792. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arch Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.17.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

