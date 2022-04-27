Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of ADM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

