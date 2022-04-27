Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

