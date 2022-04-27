Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 1,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,516. The company has a market cap of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

