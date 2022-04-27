Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

ASC opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

