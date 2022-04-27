Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.
ASC opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
