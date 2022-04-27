Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 331,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,665. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

